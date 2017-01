About 1,300 members of the U.S. Air Force, including members of the Air Force Band, Honor Guard, Reserve, National Guard and Academy, will participate in the 58th Inauguration Day. Some 1,000 members provide ceremonial support on site, while another 300 work off site on behind-the-scenes logistics and planning. Joint Base Andrews gave the media a preview of the role that the Air Force District of Washington will play Jan. 20.