Amtower Off-Center

Marketing trends for contractors

February 26, 2017 6:43 pm < a min read
Head shot of Lee Frederiksen
Lee Frederiksen, Hinge Marketing

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews Lee Frederiksen of Hinge Marketing regarding the new Hinge study: “2017 Government Services Research: Marketing & Growth insights”. The study focuses on how both large and small contractors offering services to the Federal government rate on the growth curve and what tactics are employed by higher growth firms.

Topics include:

  •  the survey sample and how it was segmented
  •  the financial performance of the companies in the study
  •  growth strategy, including focusing on a particular challenge, offering specialized services, etc
  •  differentiation
  •  key marketing tools

Topics:
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Amtower Off-Center contracting Contracts/Awards differentiation Hinge Marketing Lee Frederiksen Mark Amtower Radio Interviews Small business contracting specialized services
