The Lay of the (contracting) Land

March 26, 2017 6:22 pm < a min read
This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews Brian Friel  and Larry Allen  on the contracting landscape, including:

Head shot of Brian Friel and Larry Allen
Brian Friel & Larry Allen
  •  areas of growth, like military readiness, weapons systems, cyber, immigration ossues
  •  agencies to watch, like FBI, elements of DHS, VA
  •  agencies on the block, like EPA, Education, parts of DOI
  •  preferred contracts, including OASIS, Alliant, SEWP, CIO-SP3
  •  GSA issues to watch, like category management, FSSI, TDR

