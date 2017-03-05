Sports Listen

Amtower Off-Center

Amtower Off-Center

Innovation & the G-Tech Forum

March 5, 2017 5:49 pm < a min read
Head shot of Tien Wong
Tien Wong, chairman, Lore Systems

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews entrepreneur and angel investor Tien Wong of Lore Systems  and founder of the G-Tech, the Government Innovation and Tech Forum  in a wide-ranging discussion.

Topics include:

  • Tien’s early entrepreneurial ventures
  •  the regional technology/investor CONNECTpreneur Forum
  •  the upcoming G-Tech Forum and some of the top speakers attending
  •  the value of social networking and platforms Tien prefers

