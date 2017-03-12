Sports Listen

The Art of War for Small Business

March 12, 2017 4:26 pm < a min read
Download audio

Head shot of Becky Sheetz
Becky Sheetz

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews small business expert and Jiu Jitsu Grand Master Becky Sheetz  on applying the principles of Sun Tzu from her book: The Art of War for Small Business.

Topics include:

  •  the advantages and disadvantages of being a small business
  •  understanding your company and your market position
  •  defining your core competency
  •  learning more about your competition
  •  when and why to form alliances

Topics:
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Amtower Off-Center Becky Sheetz Mark Amtower Radio Interviews Small business contracting Sun Tzu The Art of War The Art of War for Small Business
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

