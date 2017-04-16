Marketing trends for contractors

(This show originally aired on February 26, 2017)

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews Lee Frederiksen of Hinge Marketing regarding the new Hinge study: “2017 Government Services Research: Marketing & Growth insights”. The study focuses on how both large and small contractors offering services to the Federal government rate on the growth curve and what tactics are employed by higher growth firms.

Topics include:

the survey sample and how it was segmented

the financial performance of the companies in the study

growth strategy, including focusing on a particular challenge, offering specialized services, etc

differentiation

key marketing tools