Marketing trends for contractors

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.
|Apr 17, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7354
|0.0312
|1.73%
|L 2020
|25.1698
|0.0779
|2.91%
|L 2030
|27.8831
|0.1332
|4.13%
|L 2040
|29.9414
|0.1674
|4.73%
|L 2050
|17.1259
|0.1088
|5.28%
|G Fund
|15.2931
|0.0040
|0.59%
|F Fund
|17.7638
|-0.0132
|0.93%
|C Fund
|32.5844
|0.2782
|6.07%
|S Fund
|42.4029
|0.4520
|4.57%
|I Fund
|26.3666
|0.1134
|7.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.