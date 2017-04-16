Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Amtower Off-Center

Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » Marketing trends for contractors

Marketing trends for contractors

April 16, 2017 6:43 pm < a min read
3 Shares

Download audio

Head shot of Lee Frederiksen
Lee Frederiksen, Hinge Marketing

(This show originally aired on February 26, 2017)

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews Lee Frederiksen of Hinge Marketing regarding the new Hinge study: “2017 Government Services Research: Marketing & Growth insights”. The study focuses on how both large and small contractors offering services to the Federal government rate on the growth curve and what tactics are employed by higher growth firms.

Topics include:

  •  the survey sample and how it was segmented
  •  the financial performance of the companies in the study
  •  growth strategy, including focusing on a particular challenge, offering specialized services, etc
  •  differentiation
  •  key marketing tools

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Topics:
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Amtower Off-Center contracting Contracts/Awards differentiation Hinge Marketing Lee Frederiksen Mark Amtower Radio Interviews Small business contracting specialized services
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » Marketing trends for contractors
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Trump White House embraces Easter tradition

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.