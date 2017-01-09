Arlette Hart, chief information security officer at the Federal Bureau of Investigation

Arlette Hart is the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Chief Information Security Officer. She is responsible for ensuring appropriate information security protocols are in place to protect data and networks so they can be used where and when FBI employees and partners legitimately need them. This requires a walking a fine line between sharing and securing information technology assets and data.

In her role as CISO Ms. Hart builds coalitions across the FBI, with government partners, and with private industry to shape the direction of cyber security and drive innovation. She is the executive in charge of the FBI’s Operational Cyber Security Program. Ms. Hart directs FBI information assurance capabilities, ensures baseline compliance and ongoing monitoring for external and internal threats. Ms. Hart brings technology management and deployment skills to drive effective security architecture from the perimeter to the host. Her areas of expertise include the advanced persistent threat, insider threat, intelligence, technical discovery, investigation, and assessment and mitigation of compromise. She joined the FBI in 2010, after working with the FBI as a contractor for several years. Ms. Hart has a Bachelors’ Degree from Geneva College and earned a Master’s Degree from Georgetown University.