Dr. Joe Ronzio, deputy health CTO at the Veterans Health Administration

Dr. Joseph L. Ronzio started his career as an Information Technology Architect/Engineer. He managed projects and directed implementations of new technologies for companies such as PNC Bank, Foxwoods Casino, IBM/Lotus, Rockwell, The Gillette Company and The Computer Merchant. After a successful business career, Dr. Ronzio was able to fulfill a childhood dream and served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a commissioned Medical Services Corps officer. In 2008, he separated from Active Duty to achieve his Doctorate in Health Sciences, but still serves in a reserve capacity today. Previously, Dr. Ronzio worked as the Regional Telehealth Coordinator for Veterans Health Administration VISN20 from 2008 to 2012 and was the Department Head for Health Information Management for the U.S. Navy from 2012 to 2013. Dr. Ronzio was deployed as the Director of Operations for the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron from May to September 2015. He returned from deployment and continues to serve as the Deputy Chief Health Technology Officer for Veterans Health Administration, the position he has held since 2013.