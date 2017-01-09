Jake Marcellus, acting mobility portfolio manager at the Defense Information Systems Agency

Jacob (Jake) Marcellus is the acting Portfolio Manager for the DoD Mobility Program. In this capacity he is responsible for the planning, resourcing and acquiring of commercial capabilities to support unclassified and classified mobility solutions as an enterprise service.

Prior to this position, Jake served as the Deputy Portfolio Manager for the DoD Mobility Program. Additionally, he has served as the Chief NetOps Futures Architect, Chief NetOps Solutions Division and Chief Service Management Systems Branch. Jake’s experience ranges from systems Engineering and Integration to technical program management. He is a retired U.S. Army Signal Officer, whose 20 years of service includes a combat tour.

Mr. Marcellus earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Columbus State University. He is a DAWIA certified Level III for Program Management.