Paul Morris, acting CISO at the Transportation Security Administration

Paul Morris leads the Information Assurance & Cybersecurity Division of approximately 50 federal employees and 120 contractors. He leads a multi-faceted workforce responsible for: Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) Compliance and Policy; Cyber Security Awareness and Operational Support; Critical Infrastructure Protection; Secure Infrastructure and Vulnerability Management; Forensic Operations and a 24×7 Cyber Security Operations Center.