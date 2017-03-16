Sports Listen

An agency-by-agency look at Trump’s federal budget proposal

By Jory Heckman | @jmheckman March 16, 2017 9:27 am < a min read
President Donald Trump has called for sweeping cuts to civilian agency spending in his fiscal 2017-18 federal budget proposal, which the White House released March 16.

It’s important to note that Congress ultimately approves the federal budget, and must ultimately pass an omnibus spending bill or another continuing resolution before April 28, the end date of the current CR. However, the White House’s budget proposal demonstrates the hierarchy of priorities it has for federal agencies and programs in the years to come.

Here’s a look at the top-line agency numbers as outlined in the proposal:

President Trump’s FY 2017-18 federal budget proposal
Department Current levels (billions) 2018 request (billions) % change
Agriculture $22.6 17.9 ↓20.7
Commerce $9.2 7.8 ↓15.7
Defense $521.7 574.0 ↑13.5
Education $29.7 28.0 ↓5.6
EPA $8.2 5.7 ↓31.4
Energy $29.7 28.0 ↓5.6
GSA $0.3 0.5 N/A
Health and Human Services $77.7 65.1 ↓16.2
Homeland Security $41.3 44.1 ↑6.8
HUD $46.9 40.7 ↓13.2
Interior $13.2 11.6 ↓11.7
Justice $28.8 27.7 ↓3.8
Labor $12.2 9.6 ↓20.7
NASA $19.2 19.1 ↓0.8
National Nuclear Security Administration (within Energy) $12.5 13.9 ↑11.3
Small Business Administration $0.9 0.8 ↓5.0
Social Security Adminstration $9.3 9.3 ↑0.2
State, USAID, foreign aid $38.0 27.1 ↓28.7
Transportation $18.6 16.2 ↓12.7
Treasury $11.7 11.2 ↓4.4
Veterans Affairs $74.5 78.9 ↑5.9

Topics:
Budget budget proposal Donald Trump first 100 days Management Mick Mulvaney Trump budget White House
