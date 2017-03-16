An agency-by-agency look at Trump’s federal budget proposal

President Donald Trump has called for sweeping cuts to civilian agency spending in his fiscal 2017-18 federal budget proposal, which the White House released March 16.

It’s important to note that Congress ultimately approves the federal budget, and must ultimately pass an omnibus spending bill or another continuing resolution before April 28, the end date of the current CR. However, the White House’s budget proposal demonstrates the hierarchy of priorities it has for federal agencies and programs in the years to come.

Here’s a look at the top-line agency numbers as outlined in the proposal: