Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Asian stocks lower in light trading after Christmas
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Asian stocks lower in…

Asian stocks lower in light trading after Christmas

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 12:10 am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Stock markets in Japan and China declined Monday in light trading after Christmas with most other Asian markets closed.

KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8 percent to 3,085.82 and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.1 percent to 19,416.03. Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.1 percent to 2,037 and India’s Sensex retreated 0.8 percent to 25,826.83. Taiwan declined while Thailand advanced. Markets in Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia were closed.

WALL STREET: U.S. stocks edged up on their final trading day before the holiday, boosted by health care companies. Botox maker Allergan rose 2.6 percent and Bristol-Myers Squibb picked up 1.4 percent. Health insurer Aetna added 1 percent. Defense contractor Lockheed Martin fell after President-elect Donald Trump again tweeted the company’s F-35 fighter jet costs too much. The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 14.93 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,933.81. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 2.83 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,263.79. The Nasdaq composite rose 15.27 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,462.69.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

CURRENCY: The dollar declined to 117.18 yen from Friday’s 117.32 yen. The euro rose to $1.0461 from $1.0453.

Advertisement

ENERGY: Oil markets were closed for the holiday. On Friday, benchmark U.S. crude gained 7 cents to close at $53.02 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 11 cents on Friday to close at $55.16 in London.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Asian stocks lower in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Asian stocks lower in light trading after Christmas