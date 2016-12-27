Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story US stock indexes edge higher in midday trading; Oil rises Next Story Cuba sees economic slump despite US detente
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Feds say 3 hacked…

Feds say 3 hacked law firms’ networks, made insider trades

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 1:38 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York say three Chinese nationals profited from insider information about mergers and acquisitions by hacking into the networks of law firms working on the deals.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara says the three men made over $4 million in profits by buying stock in companies that were about to be acquired and then selling the shares after the acquisitions were announced.

He says they got the insider information between April 2014 and late 2015 by hacking into the email systems of international law firms with offices in New York.

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

One defendant, Iat Hong, was arrested Monday in Hong Kong. Two others, Bo Zheng and Chin Hung, have not been arrested.

Advertisement

Information about defense attorneys for the three wasn’t immediately available.

The targeted law firms aren’t named in the indictment.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Feds say 3 hacked…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story US stock indexes edge higher in midday trading; Oil rises Next Story Cuba sees economic slump despite US detente