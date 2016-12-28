Grain lower,livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 8 cents to 4.0150 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 6.75 cents at 3.4825 a bushel; Mar. oats lost .75 cent at $2.2775 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 8 cents to $10.0675 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. December live cattle was up 1.02 cents at $1.1597 a pound; January feeder cattle gained 1.77 cents at $1.3172 a pound; while February lean hogs rose .35 cent at $.6510 a pound.