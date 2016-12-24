Sports Listen

Canine passenger gets loose, shot dead on South Korea runway
Holiday lobsters are headed for Europe

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The European Union’s talk of trying to ban Maine lobsters hasn’t stopped them from becoming holiday meals in places like France, Italy and Spain.

Lobsters are a Christmas tradition in several European countries, and Maine lobster suppliers see a spike in December exports to meet demand.

The European Union caused consternation earlier in the year by considering — and then backing down — from a proposal to ban North American lobsters.

Sweden had complained about American lobster in the country’s waters. The European Commission has informed Sweden it will not propose the lobster be listed as invasive. It will instead pursue measures less likely to disrupt trade.

