Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story US stocks end modestly lower on final trading day of 2016
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » How major US stock…

How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 5:17 pm
Share

U.S. stocks closed out a solid year Friday following a flat 2015. Indexes ended the last week of 2016 on a soft note, slipping in quiet trading ahead of the New Year’s Day holiday. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index put up its fourth year of gains in the last five. Technology stocks led a broad decline on the last day of trading of the year.

On Friday:

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 57.18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,762.60.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 10.43 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,238.83.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite lost 48.97 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,383.12.

The Russell 2000 fell 6.05 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,357.13

For the week:

The Dow lost 171.21 points, or 0.9 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 24.96 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 79.57 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 lost 14.38 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The Dow gained 2,337.57 points, or 13.4 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 194.89 points, or 9.5 percent.

The Nasdaq climbed 375.71 points, or 7.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 increased 221.24 points, or 19.5 percent.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » How major US stock…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story US stocks end modestly lower on final trading day of 2016