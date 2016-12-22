Iran finalizes deal for 100 planes from Airbus

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Airbus says it has a firm order from Iran for 100 planes. Airbus, the European aviation consortium, made the announcement Thursday.
The deal comes after Iran made another large airplane purchase from Chicago-based Boeing Co.
Following last year’s landmark nuclear deal with world powers and the lifting of international sanctions, the Islamic Republic seeks to rapidly replace and upgrade the country’s aging air fleet.
