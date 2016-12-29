Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Global stocks edge lower after Wall Street’s slide Next Story Couple arrested for disrupting Delta flight to Los Angeles
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Long-term US mortgage rates…

Long-term US mortgage rates rise, staying near 2014 highs

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 10:00 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term US mortgage rates ticked up again this week, staying at their highest levels since early 2014.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac on Thursday reported the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans rose to an average 4.32 percent from 4.30 percent last week. That average is at its highest since April 2014. It’s a sharp increase from a 30-year rate that averaged 3.65 percent for all of 2016, the lowest level recorded from records going back to 1971.

The average for a 15-year mortgage rose to 3.55 percent from 3.52 percent last week.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

Rates began to climb after the November 8 election of Donald Trump. Investors have bid rates higher out of the belief that the president-elect’s plans for tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending will increase economic growth and inflation.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Long-term US mortgage rates…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Global stocks edge lower after Wall Street’s slide Next Story Couple arrested for disrupting Delta flight to Los Angeles