Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story AP PHOTOS: Amid poverty surge, bus helps Greece’s homeless
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Markets Right Now: US…

Markets Right Now: US stocks waver in early trading

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 9:40 am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street on the last day of trading for the year.

See how your federal salary compares to other feds.

Materials and energy stocks were rising in early trading Friday, while high-dividend stocks like utilities and phone companies gave back some of the gains the made a day earlier.

Advertisement

Mining company Freeport-McMoRan rose 1.6 percent and Cabot Oil & Gas climbed 2 percent.

Iconix Brand Group rose 4.4 percent after saying it would sell its Sharper Image business.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 19,826.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was also flat at 2,249. The Nasdaq composite slipped 1 point to 5,429.

Small-company stocks fared better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 edged higher.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.47 percent.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Markets Right Now: US…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story AP PHOTOS: Amid poverty surge, bus helps Greece’s homeless