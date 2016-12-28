Sports Listen

Mexico’s Interjet grounds 11 Russian-made planes over safety

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 1:34 pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican airline Interjet has grounded half its 22 Russian-made Superjet100 planes after doing a mandatory safety inspection of the aircraft.

Mexico’s civil aviation agency says in a statement that 11 jets will be out of service while unspecified measures are taken to guarantee their safety and restore them to flight status. The other 11 were found to be in “perfect condition.”

Wednesday’s statement doesn’t say what fixes or modifications are being done, but it says the work will be completed in January.

Interjet has had to cancel some flights during the holiday travel season due to the safety inspection order issued Dec. 23 by Russian authorities after cracks were found in a part on one of the Sukhoi planes.

Interjet is one of the biggest customers for the Superjet.

