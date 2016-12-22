Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story A post-Soviet generation endures poverty, chaos, opportunity
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » New Jersey alleges Rent-A-Center…

New Jersey alleges Rent-A-Center tolerated racial slurs

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 7:04 am
Share

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Rent-A-Center, saying the national retailer tolerated racial slurs a manager reportedly used frequently at two of the company’s stores.

The state complaint, filed in Camden Superior Court on Wednesday, requested that Rent-A-Center submit to monitoring by the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights for a period of two years.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino says the lawsuit focuses on an assistant manager who frequently used racial slurs when speaking to co-workers at two Rent-A-Center stores in Pennsauken.

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The suit states that an African-American employee complained to corporate higher-ups about the Hispanic assistant manager’s conduct, but Rent-A-Center only transferred the manager to a second location where the behavior continued.

Advertisement

Officials for the Plano, Texas-based company didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Topics:
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » New Jersey alleges Rent-A-Center…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor gives out 'Toys for Tots'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1970: Elvis meets Nixon at White House

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story A post-Soviet generation endures poverty, chaos, opportunity