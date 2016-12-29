Sports Listen

Europe remains New Year's goal for young migrants in Serbia
Nigerian police say they…

Nigerian police say they foil plot to bomb Lagos bridge

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 6:19 am
ABRAKA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police announced Thursday they have foiled a plot to bomb a bustling bridge in Lagos, the country’s commercial hub, recovering explosives and arresting a leader of oil militants.

A police statement said Abiodun Amos, described as an explosives expert, was hunted down to a riverbank hideout with two assault rifles on Nov. 2. One of the people he then mentioned to police escaped from a brush with officers on Monday, but two boxes of explosives and 125 detonators were found in the abandoned car, the statement said.

“The attack that would have been a major devastating and colossus damage to Lagos state and Nigeria was averted,” the police statement said. Other “criminal militant elements planning a series of attacks on government infrastructures and facilities in Lagos state” remain at large, it said.

The 12-kilometer (7.5-mile) Third Mainland Bridge is usually crammed with traffic.

Militants previously had restricted their attacks to oil installations, slashing petroleum production in Africa’s second-largest oil producer. Militants want a larger share of oil proceeds for local residents, as oil pollution has destroyed their agriculture and fishing.

___

This version corrects to say that the explosives and detonators were found in a separate incident.

Nigerian police say they…
The Associated Press

Europe remains New Year's goal for young migrants in Serbia