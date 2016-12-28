Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story UK: 100 nail bar workers arrested in immigration crackdown
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Postal Service apology: 6…

Postal Service apology: 6 canaries sent by mail arrive dead

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 9:33 am
Share

GRANT, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Postal Service officials say they’ve apologized to an Alabama woman who says her package of six live canaries arrived, but the birds were crushed and dead.

Rhonda King tells Al.com (http://bit.ly/2hobXMH ) that the box containing the birds was marked with tire tracks when it arrived from Texas earlier this month. King said the birds were in an approved box designed to let them breathe.

But when it was delivered to King’s hair salon in the northeast Alabama city of Grant, King said the postmaster told her, “well, your birds arrived, but they’re not alive.”

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Postal Service spokeswoman Debra Fetterly said in a later statement to The Associated Press that local managers offered an apology and would work to find “a solution the customer finds acceptable.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Postal Service apology: 6…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story UK: 100 nail bar workers arrested in immigration crackdown