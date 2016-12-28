UK: 100 nail bar workers arrested in immigration crackdown

LONDON (AP) — British immigration officials say they have arrested almost 100 people suspected of immigration offenses in a crackdown on illegal labor in nail salons.

Most of those arrested were Vietnamese nationals, but there were also others from Mongolia, Ghana, China, Nigeria, Pakistan and India.

Of the total, 14 people were referred to authorities who help potential victims of slavery and human trafficking. The Home Office says it will remove anyone without the right to be in Britain.

The operation took place from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, when authorities visited more than 280 nail bars across Britain.

Officers issued warnings to 68 businesses, saying they could face fines of up to 20,000 pounds (US$24,500) per unauthorized worker.