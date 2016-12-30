Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stock markets mixed on final trading day of 2016

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed today with little economic news to move the markets on the final trading day of 2016.

Wall Street closed with slight losses yesterday. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.90 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,819.78. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 0.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,249.26 The Nasdaq composite lost 6.47 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,432.09.

Advertisement

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose to just under $54 per barrel.

The dollar gained against the yen and the euro.

MINIMUM WAGE

Pay to rise for millions as 19 states increase minimum wage

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of workers across the U.S. will see their pay increase as 19 states bump up their minimum wages as the new year begins.

California, New York and Michigan are among the states with increases taking effect Saturday or Sunday.

Massachusetts and Washington state will have the highest new minimum wages at $11 per hour. California will raise its wage to $10.

New York state is taking a regional approach, with the wage rising to $11 in New York City, $10 in its suburbs and $9.70 upstate.

Voters in Arizona, Maine, Colorado and Washington approved increases in this year’s election. Seven other states are automatically raising the wage based on indexing.

New York City fast-food worker and labor organizer Alvin Major says the increases will help many workers get by.

TIMBER REBIRTH

New wood technology may offer hope for struggling timber

RIDDLE, Ore. (AP) — A new wood technology that can create resilient and lighter-weight panels out of trees damaged by wildfire and pests is giving hope to the Pacific Northwest’s struggling timber industry.

The technology, called cross-laminated timber, has been implemented for a decade in Europe and Canada, where architects have even used it to build all-wood skyscrapers. But it’s only starting to catch on in the United States. A 12-story “plyscraper” will go up in Portland, Oregon, this spring.

The process involves rafts of 2-by-4 beams aligned in perpendicular layers, then glued — or laminated — together like a giant sandwich.

Proponents say the resulting panels are lighter and less energy-intensive than concrete and steel and much faster to assemble on-site than regular timber.

Visually blemished wood that currently goes to waste can be used in the middle layers of a CLT panel without sacrificing strength or look. Supporters say it could bring sawmills back online while improving forest health through thinning dense stands and making use of low-value wood and local tree species. Trees as small as 5 inches in diameter at the top and those damaged by pests and wildfire are prime candidates.

Not all builders are sold. U.S. building codes generally place height limits on all-wood buildings for safety reasons, though a special committee of the International Code Council is investigating potential changes to address the use of CLT in such structures. And research is still underway on critical questions of how these buildings withstand fire and earthquakes in high-seismic regions.

RIO CASINO POWER OUTAGE

Lights out at Vegas’ Rio casino forces 900-room evacuation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Rio casino in Las Vegas scrambled to find alternate lodging for guests Thursday after a power outage led to the evacuation of 900 rooms just before the busy New Year’s Eve weekend.

A spokesman for the Rio’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment says a fuse shorted in a backup generator that was powering the hotel’s Masquerade Tower. The outage affects the fire control systems, so officials made visitors leave their rooms. It’s expected to last at least until Friday.

The 2,500-room Rio, which was built in 1990 and is a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the more affordable resorts in Las Vegas, with rooms that run less than $100 on an off-peak night. It’s home to magicians Penn and Teller, the Chippendales male revue and Food Network personality Guy Fieri’s restaurant El Burro Borracho.

The timing of the outage is particularly problematic because it comes at one of the busiest and most lucrative weekends of the year for Las Vegas. More than 300,000 visitors are expected to ring in the new year there.

INDIA MONEY MESS

Benefits of Indian cash overhaul elusive as deadline passes

NEW DELHI (AP) — Fifty days ago, India yanked most of its currency from circulation without warning, jolting the economy and leaving most citizens scrambling for cash. As the deadline for exchanging the devalued 500- and 1,000-rupee notes for new ones hits today, many Indians are still stuck waiting in long bank lines.

Empty ATMs and ever-changing rules are preventing people from withdrawing money, and many small, cash-reliant businesses from cinemas to neighborhood grocery stores are suffering huge losses or going under.

Despite those problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his Nov. 8 demonetization decree has succeeded in uncovering tax evasion and cracking down on graft. The Indian government is urging patience, insisting it’s playing a long game that will eventually modernize Indian society and benefit the poor.

So far, despite the widespread inconvenience and costs, most of the country’s 1.25 billion citizens appear to be taking Modi’s word for it for now.

BLUE BELL-PLANT INSPECTIONS

Texas ice cream maker Blue Bell wants precautions eased

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Chronicle is reporting Texas-based ice cream maker Blue Bell wants federal regulators to ease precautions in place since a deadly listeria outbreak and allow the company to return to more normal procedures followed by its competitors.

The newspaper reviewing documents obtained under a federal open records request, says Blue Bell has been working for months with a laboratory to develop tests to meet federal Food and Drug Administration requirements, prevent future outbreaks and help Blue Bell improve its economics.

An attorney for Blue Bell, Joseph Levitt, has written the FDA that it’s time for the company “to transition to the industry norm.”

Blue Bell had to shut its flagship Brenham creamery for several months after last year’s recall was linked to 10 listeria cases in four states, including three deaths in Kansas.

CARNEGIE DELI

Thanks for the calories: NYC’s Carnegie Deli says goodbye

NEW YORK (AP) — After 79 years of serving up heaps of cured meat to tourists, theater patrons and workaday New Yorkers, the Carnegie Delicatessen will slice its last ridiculously oversized sandwich today.

Fans lined up all week for a last bite at the restaurant, which got a star turn in Woody Allen’s 1984 film “Broadway Danny Rose” and remained a stop until the end for out-of-towners looking for the classic New York deli experience.

Craig DeGregorio, 38, of Long Island, said he waited for nearly 90 minutes to chow down on its signature dish, a mountainous, $20 pastrami sandwich.

The Carnegie, its walls now lined with photos of celebrities who have eaten there, opened in 1937, drawing its name from Carnegie Hall just a block up 7th Avenue.

Aside from the long lines out on the sidewalk (and unusually high prices), the place screams old New York, from its vintage neon sign, to the items on the menu: slices of cheesecake, knishes, tongue and chopped liver, and a $30 reuben.

Another patron dining in the final days, Donna Nevens, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, said she wanted to be able to tell her friends she ate at the “world famous Carnegie deli” at least once.

Although the Carnegie has remained popular with tourists, New Yorkers these days are more likely to go looking for authenticity elsewhere at lower prices. And it’s been a rough few years for the Carnegie.