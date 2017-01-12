12 men who walked on moon in final years of Apollo program

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 7:27 pm
NASA’s Apollo space program stretched from 1961 to 1972, culminating in a dozen men walking on the moon in its final years. Gene Cernan, who died Monday, was the 11th man to set foot on the moon — but the last to leave the lunar surface at the end of his third and final moonwalk with Harrison “Jack” Schmitt.

The moonwalkers were, in order:

— Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11, 1969. (Died in 2012.)

— Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, Apollo 11, 1969.

— Charles “Pete” Conrad, Apollo 12, 1969. (Died in 1999.)

— Alan L. Bean, Apollo 12, 1969.

— Alan Shepard, Apollo 14, 1971. (Died in 1998.)

— Edgar D. Mitchell, Apollo 14, 1971. (Died in 2016.)

— David Scott, Apollo 15, 1971.

— James B. Irwin, Apollo 15, 1971. (Died in 1991.)

— John Young, Apollo 16, 1972.

— Charles M. Duke Jr., Apollo 16, 1972.

— Eugene A. Cernan, Apollo 17, 1972. (Died in 2017.)

— Harrison “Jack” Schmitt, Apollo 17, 1972.

