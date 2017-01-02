Sports Listen

2 lumber company workers use forklift to rescue crash victim

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 10:24 am
BERGEN, N.Y. (AP) — Two employees of a western New York lumber business were in the right place with the right equipment when they used a forklift to rescue a woman from a burning car.

Brian Frew and Ross Gingrich tell Buffalo’s WGRZ-TV (http://on.wgrz.com/2isl82n ) they were making a delivery Thursday afternoon when a vehicle broadsided another at a nearby intersection in the town of Bergen (BUR’-jihn), 15 miles southwest of Rochester.

Gingrich says he and Frew used the forklift being transported on their flatbed truck to raise one of the vehicles to free a woman who had been partially ejected from her vehicle, which had caught fire.

Other passers-by used several fire extinguishers to put out the flames.

State police say the woman and the other driver are expected to recover.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Information from: WGRZ-TV, http://www.wgrz.com

