Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » 2nd suit filed over…

2nd suit filed over deadly jet crash into Ohio apartments

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 12:36 am
Share

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A second lawsuit has been filed seeking damages over the deadly crash of a corporate jet into an Ohio apartment building.

The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2ju4hdz ) reports resident Beth Montgomery is suing plane owner ExecuFlight Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the estates of two co-pilots killed in the 2015 crash that destroyed her apartment. Montgomery is seeking $25,000 for property loss and undisclosed punitive damages.

Investigators concluded pilot error caused the crash, which killed the pilots and the seven passengers on board. No one else was hurt.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Execuflight’s office. Execuflight’s owner has said he hired the pilots on recommendations from other pilots.

Advertisement

Two other former tenants of the building are suing ExecuFlight for over $76,000 for property loss and damages.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

Topics:
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » 2nd suit filed over…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended