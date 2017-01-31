Sports Listen

Aetna beats 4Q profit forecasts

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 6:17 am < a min read
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aetna Inc. (AET) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $139 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.63 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $15.73 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.87 billion.

Aetna expects full-year earnings to be $8.55 per share.

Aetna shares have fallen almost 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen almost 2 percent. The stock has increased 18 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AET

_____

Keywords: Aetna, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Aetna beats 4Q profit forecasts
