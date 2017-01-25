Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Apple sues Qualcomm in…

Apple sues Qualcomm in China over technology fees

By master January 25, 2017 11:55 pm
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Apple Inc. has filed suit in China challenging chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.’s fees for technology used in smartphones.

A Beijing court says two suits filed by the iPhone maker accuse Qualcomm of abusing its control over essential technology to charge excessive licensing fees.

Most of Apple’s iPhones are assembled in China by contractors.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Qualcomm said in a statement it had not seen Apple’s complaint but defended its fees. The company said Apple was offered terms consistent with those accepted by more than 100 Chinese manufacturers.

Advertisement

Qualcomm agreed to change its licensing practices after Chinese regulators fined the company 6 billion yuan ($975 million) in 2015 on charges it abused its control over technology to charge excessive fees.

Topics:
Business News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Apple sues Qualcomm in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended