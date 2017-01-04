Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Crab boats tied up as strike extends up and down West Coast Next Story Global shares advance; Japan’s Nikkei rises on weak yen
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Arab separatists claim 2…

Arab separatists claim 2 pipeline bombings in southern Iran

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 3:56 am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Arab separatist group has claimed two pipeline bombings in Iran’s oil-rich south and threatened more attacks in the coming year.

The Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz issued a statement late Tuesday and footage it described as one of the pipelines in Khuzestan province exploding early that morning.

The Associated Press could not immediately verify the footage, though previous attacks have been attributed to the group.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Iranian state media and officials did not immediately comment on the claim.

Advertisement

The statement said the attack came over Iran signing new oil and gas deals with foreign companies following the nuclear deal with world powers.

It also warned it had “detailed and precise plans to carry out a number of high-quality important operations” this year.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Arab separatists claim 2…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Crab boats tied up as strike extends up and down West Coast Next Story Global shares advance; Japan’s Nikkei rises on weak yen