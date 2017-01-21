Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Bogus bongs or bogus lawsuits? Pipe maker sues over fakes
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » At least 23 killed,…

At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India

By master January 21, 2017 10:40 pm
Share

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Railway officials say that at least 23 people have been killed and 50 others injured after a passenger train derailed in southern India.

Divisional Railway manager Chandralekha Mukherji says the accident took place in the Vizianagram district of Andhra Pradesh around midnight Saturday.

She says seven coaches of the Hirakand Express were thrown off the tracks.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Rescue workers are at the site Sunday morning trying to cut open mangled coaches.

Advertisement

It’s the latest accident on India’s massive but poorly maintained railway network.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » At least 23 killed,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Bogus bongs or bogus lawsuits? Pipe maker sues over fakes