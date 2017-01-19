Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Uber pays $20 million to settle claims of driver deception Next Story Facebook CEO trying to buy out land near his Hawaii estate
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » BNSF identifies 2 railroad…

BNSF identifies 2 railroad workers killed in South Dakota

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 7:02 pm
Share

EDGEMONT, S.D. (AP) — BNSF Railway has released the names of two employees who were struck and killed by a train in South Dakota.

The railroad on Thursday identified the victims as 35-year-old gang foreman Richard Lessert and 58-year-old motor vehicle operator Douglas Schmitz. Lessert had 10 years of service with BNSF while Schmitz was employed by the railroad for 39 years.

BNSF says the two were headquartered at Edgemont, near where the accident happened Tuesday morning.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Advertisement

Edgemont is about 60 miles southwest of Rapid City.

Topics:
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » BNSF identifies 2 railroad…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Uber pays $20 million to settle claims of driver deception Next Story Facebook CEO trying to buy out land near his Hawaii estate