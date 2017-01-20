Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story New Mexico targets Takata, auto makers over faulty air bags
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Britain's Hammond: Trump creates…

Britain’s Hammond: Trump creates new uncertainty for Europe

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 5:21 am
Share

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Britain’s treasury chief says Donald Trump’s accession to the U.S. presidency is likely to create even more uncertainty for Europe than his country’s unprecedented departure from the EU.

Philip Hammond, speaking in Switzerland ahead of Trump’s inauguration Friday, said “the change of administration in Washington is a very big issue” for Britain and the rest of the EU.

After a campaign critical of free trade and Europe’s migration and defense policy, Trump “has probably introduced a bigger uncertainty” for the EU than the Brexit vote, Hammond said.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Barclays CEO Jes Staley, speaking with Hammond at the World Economic Forum, said the U.S. vote for Trump “clearly challenged the notion of a global economic union” and urged the new Trump administration not to attack free trade.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Britain's Hammond: Trump creates…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story New Mexico targets Takata, auto makers over faulty air bags