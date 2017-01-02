Sports Listen

Bundy friends, family protest federal monument decision

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 4:26 pm
BUNKERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Supporters of cattleman and anti-federal figure Cliven Bundy are protesting a presidential decision to give national monument protection to public land where Bundy grazes cows near his southern Nevada ranch.

The Spectrum of St. George, Utah, (http://bit.ly/2iVR3K7 ) reports that Bundy family members and friends staged a peaceful rally of about a few dozen people on Saturday near the Bundy home.

Family matriarch Carol Bundy is expressing fear that the government will ban grazing in the Gold Butte area — although the U.S. Interior Department says grazing will be allowed.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

An armed standoff in April 2014 stopped a federal roundup of Bundy cattle and led to the arrest on federal charges of 19 people including five Bundy family members.

Trial is set to begin Feb. 6 in Las Vegas for the first six defendants in that case.

