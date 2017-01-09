Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story UnitedHealth buying Surgical Care for $2.3 billion Next Story Chevy Bolt gets top car award; Honda Ridgeline top truck
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Cellphone, Wi-Fi coverage goes…

Cellphone, Wi-Fi coverage goes live at NYC subway stations

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 7:57 am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Cellphone and Wi-Fi coverage is now being provided for commuters at each of New York City’s many underground subway stations, one year ahead of schedule.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office has announced that service for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless customers will be available across the city’s subway system beginning Monday.

Early delivery of the service was spurred by Cuomo’s call to accelerate the project and modernize the Metropolitan Transportation Authority at the beginning of last year.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast says he knows connectivity is a big issue for customers and the transit agency is “thrilled” to launch the vital services so far ahead of schedule.

Advertisement

Transit Wireless invested more than $300 million in the project, which comes at no cost to commuters and taxpayers.

Topics:
Business News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Cellphone, Wi-Fi coverage goes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story UnitedHealth buying Surgical Care for $2.3 billion Next Story Chevy Bolt gets top car award; Honda Ridgeline top truck