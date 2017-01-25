Sports Listen

Chase, Mint reach deal for faster, more secure data-sharing

By KEN SWEET January 25, 2017 11:22 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Bank customers who use Chase but also want to take advantage of financial tools like Mint or TurboTax will soon be able to send their data faster and more securely between the two companies.

JPMorgan Chase agreed Wednesday to settle its longstanding dispute with Intuit, which owns Mint, in a blueprint that could allow other big banks to end their disputes with more financial data companies.

Chase and Intuit will develop software to let Chase customers directly send their data to Mint for budgeting and financial tracking purposes without using their Chase user name and password.

Mint and other popular budgeting sites pull data from a bank’s online services. But some banks resisted, worried the data could be intercepted and put them at risk for identity theft or fraud.

