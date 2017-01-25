Crews cleaning up diesel spill from pipeline leak in Iowa

HANLONTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Work crews are cleaning up a spill of more than 60,000 gallons of a diesel mix from a broken pipeline in north-central Iowa.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2kkvXCB ) that the leak from a 12-inch Magellan Midstream Partners pipe was discovered around 8 a.m. Wednesday north of Hanlontown. Officials say the diesel and slush-diesel mixture had pooled in a farm field and had not reached nearby Willow Creek or the Hanlontown Slough Waterfowl Production Area.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it was informed about 63,000 gallons of fuel had spilled. Crews had removed about 25,000 gallons of diesel and diesel-contaminated snow by early afternoon Wednesday.

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Iowa DNR joined Magellan and other local officials at the scene on Wednesday.

