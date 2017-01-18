CSX railroad expects modest profit growth in 2017

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX railroad officials expect profits to grow this year as the economy improves modestly, coal demand stabilizes and President-elect Donald Trump pursues reforms.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad offered a somewhat optimistic outlook Wednesday, a day after reporting a $458 million fourth-quarter profit.

CSX CEO Michael Ward said industrial production is picking up, and forecasters predict the economy will grow 2 percent or more this year.

Ward expects CSX to fare well this year with coal demand stabilizing after several years of sharp declines. He predicts CSX’s earnings per share will grow at a rate in the low-to-mid-teens in the first quarter.

“I think we’re starting to see a little more life in the economy,” said Ward, who is also the railroad’s chairman.

Ward said he thinks Trump’s proposed tax cuts and regulatory reforms could provide an additional boost to the economy.

Ward said Trump’s efforts to reduce corporate taxes and encourage more domestic manufacturing would both help railroads.

But Ward said he hopes Trump’s ideas about overhauling U.S. trade policy and renegotiating bad deals like the North American Free Trade Agreement don’t become reality.

CSX and the other major freight railroads benefit from international trade because they haul containers of goods that ships bring into port hundreds or thousands of miles inland before trucks carry them to their destinations.

“Trade is an important part of what we do as an economy,” Ward said.

The results CSX reported Tuesday were helped by having an extra week in this year’s period. That provided a boost of 3 cents per share to the earnings of 49 cents per share.

Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee said the railroad’s results were essentially solid, but expectations were inflated. One of the key factors in disappointing investors was that the railroad’s incentive compensation pushed labor costs up 7 percent to $852 million.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected CSX to report earnings per share of 50 cents.

Analysts also expected CSX to report revenue of $2.88 billion during the last three months of the year. The railroad reported $3.04 billion revenue, up from $2.78 billion a year earlier

CSX operates more than 21,000 miles of track in 23 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces.

In afternoon trading, CSX shares declined $1.42, or 3.7 percent, to $36.67.

Follow Josh Funk online at www.twitter.com/funkwrite