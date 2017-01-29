Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Culinary schools struggle with…

Culinary schools struggle with enrollment decline

By SUSAN ALLEN January 29, 2017 12:04 pm
Share

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Enrollment in culinary institutes across the country is in decline and some cooking schools have announced they are closing.

Officials say the schools are victims of high tuitions, low student aid, more restaurant positions that provide on-the-job training and a demanding millennial workforce.

Despite the challenges, schools like the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont, and the Culinary Institute of Charleston in South Carolina, are committed to staying relevant and in demand.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Other schools have not been as fortunate. Le Cordon Bleu’s 16 U.S. programs will close later this year. One culinary school president says it’s a national trend.

Advertisement

The Culinary Education in New York’s president says students can’t get the same level of training while learning on the job. He says culinary school provides depth of training.

Topics:
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Culinary schools struggle with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended