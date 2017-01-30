Sports Listen

Customer service firm opening in Lynchburg, to hire hundreds

By master January 30, 2017 4:12 am
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — The city of Lynchburg says a customer service firm opening its first Virginia location is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.

The News & Advance reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2kCgNI5 ) that Convergys Corporation will open a Lynchburg location later this year.

The city said in a statement that the opening has the potential to add more than 600 new jobs to the community over the next 36 months. Convergys, which contracts with other companies and government agencies, will be hiring customer service representatives this summer.

Business News
