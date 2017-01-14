Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Major radar problem shuts airport in northern Indian city
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Drone schools look to…

Drone schools look to woo younger pilots for commercial jobs

By DAVE KOLPACK January 14, 2017 10:18 am
Share

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Leaders in the unmanned aircraft industry are trying to persuade young people who think drones are cool to consider flying them for a living.

Commercial pilots must obtain a Federal Aviation Administration drone license, and some companies that employ such pilots have started selling classes that help students prepare for the FAA test or just figure out whether they would be interested in such a career.

SkySkopes, a Grand Forks company that employs unmanned aircraft pilots, is offering an online class for students as well as a separate flight certification course. The 20-week course is also being offered remotely through the North Dakota Center For Distance Education.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

Seventeen-year-old North Dakota high school student Ava Niemeier says she’s looking at SkySkopes Academy because she’s interested in using drones to make movies.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Drone schools look to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Major radar problem shuts airport in northern Indian city