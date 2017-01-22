Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Dubai has new rules…

Dubai has new rules after high-rise fires, but few details

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 4:27 am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai has new fire safety regulations following a series of skyscraper fires in recent years, but has offered few details about them.

A spate of skyscraper fires in fast-growing Dubai have been fueled by paneling on the sides of many buildings here, known as cladding. While cladding can be made with fire-resistant material, some buildings are covered with quick-burning tiles without any breaks to slow or stop a blaze.

Civil defense officials announced the new rules Sunday, focusing on how many pages the new rules were without offering specifics.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Dubai Civil Defense Lt. Taher Hassan al-Taher later told journalists that existing buildings with questionable cladding “would have to change it” under normal maintenance schedules. Asked how authorities would ensure buildings change their cladding, he said: “That’s still on the table.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Dubai has new rules…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India