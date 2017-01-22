Dubai has new rules after high-rise fires, but few details

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai has new fire safety regulations following a series of skyscraper fires in recent years, but has offered few details about them.
A spate of skyscraper fires in fast-growing Dubai have been fueled by paneling on the sides of many buildings here, known as cladding. While cladding can be made with fire-resistant material, some buildings are covered with quick-burning tiles without any breaks to slow or stop a blaze.
Civil defense officials announced the new rules Sunday, focusing on how many pages the new rules were without offering specifics.
Dubai Civil Defense Lt. Taher Hassan al-Taher later told journalists that existing buildings with questionable cladding “would have to change it” under normal maintenance schedules. Asked how authorities would ensure buildings change their cladding, he said: “That’s still on the table.”