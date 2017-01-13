Sports Listen

Electric car maker GreenTech lays off Mississippi workers

By JEFF AMY January 13, 2017 2:58 pm
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Electric car maker GreenTech Automotive has laid off some or all employees at its Mississippi Delta plant.

Mississippi Department of Employment Security spokeswoman Dianne Bell told The Associated Press Thursday that the agency has been told GreenTech is “shutting down” in Tunica County.

GreenTech didn’t return requests for comment.

GreenTech owes Mississippi $2.85 million, after making an overdue $150,000 loan payment. GreenTech has said it’s trying to raise money by merging with a Chinese company.

Mississippi Development Authority spokesman Jeff Rent said Friday the state continues working with GreenTech.

Previously, GreenTech has raised money from Chinese people who can obtain U.S. residency by investing $500,000.

A 2015 report found a federal official broke ethics rules when he aided GreenTech’s visas. Among former insiders is Terry McAuliffe, now governor of Virginia.

Business News
