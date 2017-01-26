Sports Listen

Ericsson falls to $180 million Q4 loss in weak market

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 8:03 am
HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish mobile networks company Ericsson has reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.6 billion kronor ($181 million), mainly due to a downturn in broadband investments and licensing revenues.

The loss compared with a net profit of 7 billion kronor in the same period in 2015. Net sales fell to 65 billion kronor from 73.6 billion kronor a year earlier.

CEO Borje Ekholm acknowledged Thursday that “negative trends” plagued the industry and the company said it would continue to work on efficiency and effectiveness.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

The Stockholm-based company said it was “tracking toward target” on a savings goal of 9 billion kronor this year.

Ericsson’s share price was up more than 2 percent at 53.05 kronor in early afternoon trading in Stockholm.

