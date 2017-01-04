Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Abu Dhabi, hurt by low oil prices, backdates new rental fees
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Eurozone economy growing 'at…

Eurozone economy growing ‘at fastest pace since May 2011′

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 4:30 am
Share

LONDON (AP) — A closely monitored survey of economic activity across the 19-country eurozone shows the region ended 2016 on a positive note, with growth accelerating to its highest level since May 2011.

Financial information company IHS Markit says Wednesday that its composite purchasing managers’ index — a broad gauge of business activity across the manufacturing and services sectors — rose to 54.4 points in December from 53.9 the previous month. Anything above 50 indicates growth.

The firm said that manufacturing led the acceleration, and that price inflation pressures continued to mount.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

The prospect of higher prices is unlikely to concern central bankers too much as the main goal of their stimulus efforts is to get inflation back toward the target of just below 2 percent.

Advertisement

Official inflation figures are due shortly.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Eurozone economy growing 'at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Abu Dhabi, hurt by low oil prices, backdates new rental fees