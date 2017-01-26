Sports Listen

Feds cite lax safety culture in Amtrak crash that killed 2

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 2:19 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal investigators say a lax safety culture contributed to last year’s Amtrak crash that killed two maintenance workers on tracks near Philadelphia.

In reports released Thursday, investigators identified planning and communications failures that led a train to strike a backhoe at 106 mph in April. They also revealed that the train’s engineer had marijuana in his system the day of the crash but reported feeling rested and alert.

The engineer told National Transportation Safety Board investigators he did not get any warnings about equipment being on the track. The 47-year-old engineer said he sounded the horn and tried braking once he saw work equipment on an adjacent track ahead and then on his own track.

Amtrak says the engineer is no longer with the company.

Forty-one of the 337 passengers aboard people were hurt.

