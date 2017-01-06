Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Jamie Oliver to shut 6 UK restaurants in tough Brexit market Next Story US trade deficit climbs to $45.2 billion in November
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Feds find $20M cash…

Feds find $20M cash hidden in Massachusetts box spring

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 8:49 am
Share

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Federal authorities say have found about $20 million in cash hidden inside a box spring in a Massachusetts apartment as part of the investigation into an internet telecom company that prosecutors say was actually a massive pyramid scheme.

The cash was found in Westborough on Wednesday. Federal authorities charged 28-year-old Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha with conspiring to commit money laundering in connection with the money. A lawyer for the Brazilian national could not be reached.

The seizure was made in connection with an investigation into TelexFree. Prosecutors say TelexFree had few customers and made most of its revenue from people buying into the company with a promise of payouts for posting online ads for it. They were paid with money from new recruits. Authorities allege almost 1 million people worldwide were swindled out of nearly $1.8 billion.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
Topics:
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Feds find $20M cash…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Jamie Oliver to shut 6 UK restaurants in tough Brexit market Next Story US trade deficit climbs to $45.2 billion in November