Fresh gunfire in Ivory Coast as officials seek end to mutiny

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — A witness in Bouake, Ivory Coast’s second-largest city, says gunfire has been heard for a second day in as security officials prepare to meet with disgruntled soldiers who staged a mutiny over pay and other conditions.
Moussa Fofana, a taxi driver in Bouake, said Saturday the latest shooting began at 3 a.m. and continued sporadically for several hours before dying down.
Soldiers launched their mutiny early Friday by opening fire at a military camp and in the streets of Bouake. Similar unrest was reported in other cities including Daloa in the west and Korhogo in the north.
Appearing on state television Friday night, Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi said security officials would meet Saturday with soldiers to try to end what he called a “deplorable” situation.