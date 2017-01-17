Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Mississippi sues Google, saying it violates student privacy
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » FTC sues Qualcomm alleging…

FTC sues Qualcomm alleging monopoly of semiconductor device

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 6:41 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is suing Qualcomm Inc. for allegedly maintaining a monopoly over a key device used in cellphones and other electronics.

The agency said Tuesday that Qualcomm, the world’s dominant supplier of baseband processors, imposes “onerous” licensing terms on manufacturers and weakens its rivals.

The FTC is seeking a court order to undo and prevent Qualcomm’s methods.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

In a statement, San Diego-based Qualcomm said it believes that the FTC complaint is flawed and advances the interests of companies that have earned billions of dollars made possible by “innovators” such as itself. The chipmaker also noted that the FTC filed its complaint even though only three of five FTC commissioners are in place.

Advertisement

The FTC lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Topics:
Business News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » FTC sues Qualcomm alleging…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Mississippi sues Google, saying it violates student privacy